$25,790+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-769-0706
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
902-769-0706
$25,790
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8175076
- Stock #: 15258
- VIN: 2FMPK4J89JBB81339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15258
- Mileage 117,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Compass, Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams. This Ford Edge has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Ford Edge SEL Has Everything You Want Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: speed compensated volume and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material. Critics Agree KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Belliveau Motors Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.