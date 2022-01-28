Menu
2018 Ford Edge

117,509 KM

Details Description Features

$25,790

+ tax & licensing
$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

117,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8175076
  • Stock #: 15258
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J89JBB81339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15258
  • Mileage 117,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass, Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams. This Ford Edge has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Ford Edge SEL Has Everything You Want Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: speed compensated volume and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material. Critics Agree KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

