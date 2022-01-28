2018 Ford Edge

$25,790 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 5 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8175076

Stock #: 15258

15258 VIN: 2FMPK4J89JBB81339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15258

Mileage 117,509 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

