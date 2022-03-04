$33,390+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
$33,390
- Listing ID: 8631989
- Stock #: 15515
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG6KR677511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Remote Starter, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Grand Caravan GT QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio , Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
