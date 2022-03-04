Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

41,452 KM

Details Description Features

$33,390

+ tax & licensing
$33,390

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

$33,390

+ taxes & licensing

41,452KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8631989
  • Stock #: 15515
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG6KR677511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15515
  • Mileage 41,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Remote Starter, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Grand Caravan GT QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio , Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

