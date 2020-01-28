Menu
2004 Saturn Ion

Uplevel | One Owner | Low KMs | Fresh MVI

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

$2,293

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,761KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4611111
  • Stock #: V22855T
  • VIN: 1G8AW12FX4Z122855
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5
Steele Volkswagen
696 Windmill Road
Dartmouth B3B-2A5
(902) 468-6411
1 (888) 785-2989

Recent Arrival!

2004 Saturn ION 3 4D Coupe Black FWD CVT VTi ECOTEC 2.2L DOHC 16V**FRESH 2 YEAR MVI**, Market Value Pricing!, One Owner, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-colour, Convenience Package, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Speed control, Split folding rear seat.

This 2004 Saturn ION 3 will not make it to the weekend!! Call Now to reserve your Test Drive appointment!! 1-902-468-6411 or chat with us online at www.steelevw.ca.

Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

