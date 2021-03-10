Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Honda Civic

138,440 KM

Details Description

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

Sdn LX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Civic

Sdn LX-G

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

  1. 6817727
  2. 6817727
  3. 6817727
  4. 6817727
  5. 6817727
  6. 6817727
  7. 6817727
  8. 6817727
  9. 6817727
  10. 6817727
  11. 6817727
  12. 6817727
  13. 6817727
Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6817727
  • Stock #: 332243A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,440 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS WHERE IS....2005 Honda Civic LX-G with only 138,400 km this unit is being sold AS IS and the current MVI will be removed at time of sale.Stop in and take advantage of wholesale pricing before we send it to auction.Unit sold ...As Is Where Is

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 52,227 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2002 Toyota Tundra L...
 234,977 KM
$4,988 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 212,043 KM
$7,988 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

Call Dealer

902-462-XXXX

(click to show)

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory