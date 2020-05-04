Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

  1. 4953618
  2. 4953618
  3. 4953618
  4. 4953618
  5. 4953618
  6. 4953618
  7. 4953618
  8. 4953618
  9. 4953618
Contact Seller

$1,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 228,865KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4953618
  • Stock #: M2955B
  • VIN: 1B3HB48C58D685928
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

As Is.. Where Is...

2008 Dodge Caliber SXT... Here's your chance to take advantage of wholesaling pricing before we send this unit to the auction. Buyer is responsible for getting the vehicle MVI'd after sale

.THIS UNIT IS SOLD AS IS WHERE IS NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY STEELE MAZDA

No Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2018 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 14,455 KM
$41,572 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 GT (...
 16,350 KM
$40,572 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX (...
 11,050 KM
$26,675 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-462-XXXX

(click to show)

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978

Send A Message