Vehicle Features

Additional Features 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD) 3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD) MONOTONE PAINT (STD) P255/75R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD) 3.21 AXLE RATIO (STD) DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: easy-folding soft top Jeep Freedom top rear window defroster rear window wiper/washer CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD) 23S X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 6-speed manual trans 17" x 7.5" aluminum wheels P255/75R17 OWL on/off road tires deep tint sunscreen windows floor mats leather-wrapped steering wheel speed control outside temp...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.