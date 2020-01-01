Menu
2009 Hyundai Sonata

GL | Trade-In | As-Is | Great Value

2009 Hyundai Sonata

GL | Trade-In | As-Is | Great Value

Location

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

$2,541

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4481781
  • Stock #: V61464T
  • VIN: 5NPET46FX9H461464
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Volkswagen
696 Windmill Road
Dartmouth B3B-2A5
(902) 468-6411
1 (888) 785-2989

2009 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 4D Sedan Bright Silver Metallic FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DOHC

Market Value Pricing!, 3.3L V6 DOHC, Gray Cloth, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo w/XM Satellite, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, XM Satellite Radio.

This 2009 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 will not make it to the weekend!! Call Now to reserve your Test Drive appointment!! 1-902-468-6411 or chat with us online at www.steelevw.ca.



Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
