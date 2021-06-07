+ taxes & licensing
660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8
Sold As Is Where Is.....2009 Toyota Yaris LE hatchback is an automatic with approx 158,600 km, this car is being sold As Is Where Is. The current MVI sticker will be removed at time of sale.No warranty is expressed or implied by Steele Mazda
