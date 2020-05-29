Menu
Account
Sign In
$4,085

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

  1. 5183102
  2. 5183102
  3. 5183102
  4. 5183102
  5. 5183102
  6. 5183102
  7. 5183102
  8. 5183102
  9. 5183102
Contact Seller

$4,085

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,945KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5183102
  • Stock #: 765761A
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F42AH009711
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

As Is.. Where Is...

2010 Honda Civic... Here's your chance to take advantage of wholesale pricing before we send this unit to the auction. Buyer is responsible for getting the vehicle MVI'd after sale

.THIS UNIT IS SOLD AS IS WHERE IS NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY STEELE MAZDA

No Warranty. Sold as is Where is
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2013 Honda CR-V EX-L
 117,242 KM
$14,288 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 62,710 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 73,262 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

Call Dealer

902-462-XXXX

(click to show)

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory