Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Ridgeline

234,775 KM

Details Description

$11,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,588

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Ridgeline

2010 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

  1. 8524772
  2. 8524772
  3. 8524772
  4. 8524772
  5. 8524772
  6. 8524772
  7. 8524772
  8. 8524772
  9. 8524772
  10. 8524772
  11. 8524772
  12. 8524772
  13. 8524772
  14. 8524772
  15. 8524772
Contact Seller

$11,588

+ taxes & licensing

234,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8524772
  • Stock #: N413706A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,775 KM

Vehicle Description

As Traded...Check out this 2010 Honda Ridgeline EXL 4wd packed with options power moon roof, heated and power front seats, leather interior, alloy wheels, tri-fold tonneau cover and much more. This vehicle is being sold As Is and the current MVI sticker will be removed at time of purchase.This won't last long..Being sold As Traded....

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2011 Chevrolet Aveo ...
 55,328 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 157,895 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 39,800 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

Call Dealer

902-462-XXXX

(click to show)

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory