2010 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L
660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8
234,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8524772
- Stock #: N413706A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,775 KM
Vehicle Description
As Traded...Check out this 2010 Honda Ridgeline EXL 4wd packed with options power moon roof, heated and power front seats, leather interior, alloy wheels, tri-fold tonneau cover and much more. This vehicle is being sold As Is and the current MVI sticker will be removed at time of purchase.This won't last long..Being sold As Traded....
