2010 Kia Forte

EX

2010 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$2,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,015KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4884258
  • Stock #: 455826A
  • VIN: KNAFU4A25A5308465
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

As Is..Where Is...

Take advantage of this 2010 KIA Forte before we send it to the auction. We are selling As Is Where Is, vehicle is equipped with Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Automatic transmission, these are just some of the features you can get in this unit.

NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY STEELE MAZDA ON THIS UNIT.....

No Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

