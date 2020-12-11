Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

195,414 KM

Details Description

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

MAZDASPEED3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

MAZDASPEED3

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

195,414KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6335945
  • Stock #: 207064A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,414 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is sold As Is Where Is....Please be aware the current motor vehicle inspection sticker will be removed at time of purchase. This car has a car proof claim and has been dealer maintained. Comes with 2 sets of rims and tires currently has winter tires on vehicle with all seasons in trunk.We recommend the buyer have the vehicle inspected by their own technician before purchasing.AS IS WHERE IS

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

