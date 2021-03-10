Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

126,300 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

126,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6817736
  • Stock #: M3128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,300 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS WHERE IS....2010 Mazda 3 Sport GS with 126,350 km this unit is being sold AS IS and the current MVI will be removed at time of sale.Stop in and take advantage of wholesale pricing before we send it to auction.Unit sold ...As Is Where Is

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

