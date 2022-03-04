$3,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,450
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-462-6600
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Steele Auto Group
660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8
902-462-6600
$3,450
+ taxes & licensing
206,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8462499
- Stock #: N575466A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper Red Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold As Traded....This 2010 Mazda 3 GT manual shift is packed with options like leather interior, heated front seats, power sunroof, 2 sets of rims and tires as well as bluetooth and cruise. This vehicle is being sold As Traded with the current MVI Sticker will be removed at time of purchaseSold As Traded
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Mazda
660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8