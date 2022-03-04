Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

206,120 KM

Details Description

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

  1. 8462499
  2. 8462499
  3. 8462499
  4. 8462499
  5. 8462499
  6. 8462499
  7. 8462499
  8. 8462499
  9. 8462499
  10. 8462499
  11. 8462499
  12. 8462499
Contact Seller

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

206,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8462499
  • Stock #: N575466A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As Traded....This 2010 Mazda 3 GT manual shift is packed with options like leather interior, heated front seats, power sunroof, 2 sets of rims and tires as well as bluetooth and cruise. This vehicle is being sold As Traded with the current MVI Sticker will be removed at time of purchaseSold As Traded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 98,123 KM
0 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 44,250 KM
$25,287 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper Pac...
 71,955 KM
$20,647 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

Call Dealer

902-462-XXXX

(click to show)

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory