2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X Special Edition | Trade In | As Is

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X Special Edition | Trade In | As Is

Location

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

$3,971

+ taxes & licensing

  • 262,096KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4513167
  • Stock #: V30593T
  • VIN: JF2SH6BC8AH730593
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Volkswagen
696 Windmill Road
Dartmouth B3B-2A5
(902) 468-6411
1 (888) 785-2989

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Special Edition 4D Sport Utility Obsidian Black Pearl AWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SOHC

Market Value Pricing!, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Electronic Stability Control, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trip computer.



This 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X will not make it to the weekend!! Call Now to reserve your Test Drive appointment!! 1-902-468-6411 or chat with us online at www.steelevw.ca.





Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Volkswagen

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

