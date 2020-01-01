LOCATED AT

Steele Volkswagen

696 Windmill Road

Dartmouth B3B-2A5

(902) 468-6411

1 (888) 785-2989



Recent Arrival!



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Special Edition 4D Sport Utility Obsidian Black Pearl AWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SOHC



Market Value Pricing!, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Electronic Stability Control, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trip computer.







This 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X will not make it to the weekend!! Call Now to reserve your Test Drive appointment!! 1-902-468-6411 or chat with us online at www.steelevw.ca.











Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.



No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.