2011 Buick Lucerne
2011 Buick Lucerne
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, ENGINE, 3.9L V6, SFI, VVT, FLEXIBLE FUEL (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply), Woodgrain trim, walnut burl, Windshield wipers, intermittent, front with flat blades, Windows, power -inc: driver express-down, Wheels, 17" x 7" aluminum, bright silver finish, Visors, sliding driver and front passenger -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Trunk, manual -inc: trunk entrapment release handle. This Buick Lucerne has a powerful Gas/Ethanol V6 3.9L/237 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Buick Lucerne CX
Trunk release, power, Traction control -inc: full-range, powertrain & brake modulated, Tires, P235/55R17, all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tire inflator kit, Suspension, 4-wheel, independent, ride and handling, Steering, power, rack & pinion, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped -inc: cruise & audio controls, Steering column, manual tilt, Steering column lock, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Seats, 5-passenger, front bucket, Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all positions, and 3-point, front outboard, Seat adjuster, 6-way power driver and front passenger, Retained accessory power, Remote start ready, extended range remote, Remote keyless entry, programmable, QuietTuning -inc: laminated front & rear side door glass & windshield, quiet laminated steel, enhanced exhaust tuning, enhanced melt on deadeners, increased use of acoustic materials, Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt, OnStar in-vehicle communications & assistance service -inc: (6) months directions & connections plan w/turn-by-turn navigation.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If youre a current or former large Buick sedan lover, or have been away from roomy, comfy big American sedans for a while and would like a good reason to return, Lucerne is easily the best full-size Buick ever and one of the nicest full-size American cars of any brand.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
