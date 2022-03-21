2011 Dodge Journey

$11,944 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 0 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8816429

8816429 Stock #: 15607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 93,048 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start 6-way pwr driver adjust Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires 19" x 7.0" painted aluminum wheels Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Knee Air Bag 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD) BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT 28K CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.