$3,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2011 Ford Escape
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
255,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9846479
- Stock #: S21955A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr V6 Auto XLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/183
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5