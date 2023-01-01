Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

255,400 KM

Details Description

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 9846479
  2. 9846479
Contact Seller

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
255,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9846479
  • Stock #: S21955A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr V6 Auto XLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/183

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2011 Ford Escape XLT
 255,400 KM
$3,400 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 168,704 KM
$21,977 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Blaze...
 98,769 KM
$39,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory