2011 Honda CR-V

LX

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 207,965KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4884255
  • Stock #: 134832B
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H35BL824134
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

As Is.. Where Is...2011 Honda CRV LX AWD Here's your chance to take advantage of wholesaling pricing before we send this unit to the auction. Buyer is responsible for getting the vehicle MVI'd after sale.THIS UNIT IS SOLD AS IS WHERE IS NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY STEELE MAZDA

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

