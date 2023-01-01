2011 Nissan Versa

$9,750 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 0 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9490330

9490330 Stock #: 15919

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 15919

Mileage 114,090 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.