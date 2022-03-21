Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

114,003 KM

Details Description Features

$16,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,700

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 8938918
  2. 8938918
Contact Seller

$16,700

+ taxes & licensing

114,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8938918
  • Stock #: PS1002A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hunter Green Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,003 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Pwr sunroof
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
DARK SLATE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear seat floor-mounted auto shift lever ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet fold-flat load floor storage
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
LT275/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES (STD)
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Parksense rear park assist system
LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani...
HUNTER GREEN PEARL
26T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 121 litre fuel tank 3.92 rear axle ratio accent fender flares anti-spin differential rear axle body-colour grille class IV receiver hitch fog lamps ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 122,500 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 79,093 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 136,500 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory