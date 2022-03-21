$16,700+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
114,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8938918
- Stock #: PS1002A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hunter Green Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,003 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Pwr sunroof
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
DARK SLATE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear seat floor-mounted auto shift lever ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet fold-flat load floor storage
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
LT275/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES (STD)
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Parksense rear park assist system
LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani...
HUNTER GREEN PEARL
26T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 121 litre fuel tank 3.92 rear axle ratio accent fender flares anti-spin differential rear axle body-colour grille class IV receiver hitch fog lamps ...
