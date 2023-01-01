Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

186,411 KM

Details Description Features

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 10107306
  2. 10107306
Contact Seller

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107306
  • Stock #: T121555A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GAR_BLACK
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 104,206 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 186,411 KM
$3,400 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 80,901 KM
$33,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory