Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Contact Seller

$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,044KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4459803
  • Stock #: P21524A
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SCXC7165057
Exterior Colour
Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Chevrolet
636 Portland Street
Dartmouth B3K-4Z8
(902) 434-4100
1 (855) 622-3756

MVI ONLY

No Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Onstar
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • MP3
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Honda HR-V EX-L
 78,350 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 89,005 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla LE
 44,423 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882

Send A Message