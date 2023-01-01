2012 Fiat 500

$11,395 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 0 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9816382

9816382 Stock #: 70564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Avorio (Ivory) Interior

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 85,017 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Seat Memory Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION BIANCO (WHITE) MARRONE (BROWN) SEATS 1.4L 16-VALVE I4 MULTI-AIR ENGINE (STD) AVORIO (IVORY) INTERIOR CLOTH BUCKET SEATS 15" X 6" STEEL WHEELS (STD) SPARE TIRE NOT DESIRED (STD) 22A CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 engine 6-speed auto trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.