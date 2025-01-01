$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
Used
133,041KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZGDAG6CG150599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black Mica
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,041 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL, 6-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas V6 3.5L/212
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TWILIGHT BLACK MICA
