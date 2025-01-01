Menu
Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL, 6-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas V6 3.5L/212

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

133,041 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12502606

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Used
133,041KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZGDAG6CG150599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL, 6-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas V6 3.5L/212

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TWILIGHT BLACK MICA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe