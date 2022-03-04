$17,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2012 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8627975
- Stock #: 15501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION, P255/75R17 ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES, NO AIR CONDITIONING (STD), CRUSH, BLACK INTERIOR, CLOTH SEATS, BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster, freedom panel storage bag, ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD), AIR CONDITIONING BYPASS, 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD). This Jeep Wrangler has a strong Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Manual transmission.
This Jeep Wrangler Sport Has Everything You Want
23B CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 6-speed manual trans , 3.21 AXLE RATIO, 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS, Vinyl shift knob, Transfer case skid plate, Traction control, Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, Tinted windshield glass, Tilt steering column, Temp & compass gauge, Storage Tray, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sport bar w/full padding, Speed control, Sliding sun visors w/mirrors, Single low note horn, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Reclining front seats, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear seat/cargo area carpet.
Critics Agree
KBB.com Total Cost of Ownership Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If you enjoy outdoor activities, the 2012 Jeep Wrangler is your round-trip ticket to the trailhead, ski slope or beach. And if you enjoy the Jeep-specific pursuit of boulder hopping, this newest iteration of the Wrangler and newish iteration of the four-door Unlimited SUV wont disappoint.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.