2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Voice Recognition, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch. This Mazda MAZDA3 has a powerful Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. This Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY Has Everything You Want Power Locks, Fog Lights, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, 16 Inch Wheels, On-star, 12V Outlet, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags, Trunk/cargo light, Traction control, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Sporty exhaust outlet garnish, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Silver IP decoration panel, Silver finish on inner door handle, Side-impact door beams. Only The Best Get Recognized Wards 10 Best Engines, IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $10,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000.

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

160,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,090 KM

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Voice Recognition, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch. This Mazda MAZDA3 has a powerful Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission.

This Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY Has Everything You Want
Power Locks, Fog Lights, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, 16 Inch Wheels, On-star, 12V Outlet, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags, Trunk/cargo light, Traction control, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Sporty exhaust outlet garnish, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Silver IP decoration panel, Silver finish on inner door handle, Side-impact door beams.

Only The Best Get Recognized
Ward's 10 Best Engines, IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $10,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000.


Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

