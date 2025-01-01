$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa
SV
2012 Nissan Versa
SV
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,978KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CN7AP7CL887299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueberry Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N151618AA
- Mileage 59,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Mid-size, Gas I4 1.6L/103
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLUEBERRY METALLIC
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
