Mid-size, Gas I4 1.6L/103

2012 Nissan Versa

59,978 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa

SV

12201295

2012 Nissan Versa

SV

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,978KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CN7AP7CL887299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueberry Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N151618AA
  • Mileage 59,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Mid-size, Gas I4 1.6L/103

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLUEBERRY METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2012 Nissan Versa