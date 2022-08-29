$16,450+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$16,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9291766
- Stock #: 15840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,839 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer, Upper & lower glove boxes, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Stainless steel exhaust system, Roof rails & crossbars, Roof mounted antenna. This Toyota RAV4 has a strong Gas I4 2.5L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota RAV4 Base
Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear spoiler, Rear door child safety locks, Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down, Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr door locks, P225/65R17 all-season tires, Overhead sunglass storage, Map lamps, Intermittent rear window wiper/washer, Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter, Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs, Illuminated ignition key bezel, Illuminated entry, High solar energy absorbing glass, HD battery, starter, alternator & heater, Fully-reclining cloth front bucket seats -inc: adjustable driver cushion height.
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 10 Best Late-Model Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for fuel efficiency, versatility and reliability in a small SUV that also offers the convenience of a third-row seat, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 SUV is the perfect fit.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.