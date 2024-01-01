2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
87,838 KM

2LT Auto

2LT Auto

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 16109
  Mileage 87,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" 5-spoke machined-face alloy, USB port *located in centre console*, Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed. This Chevrolet Cruze has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Chevrolet Cruze 2LT Auto Has Everything You Want
Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror, Storage, upper dash, Steering, power, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent, Steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls, Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Seating, manual reclining seatbacks, Seating, leather surfaces, front and rear, Seating, heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings, Seating, front bucket, Seating, articulating centre armrest, Seating, 6-way power driver, Seating, 6-way manual front passenger, Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner, Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear, Seat storage back pocket, front passenger.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: Where some compacts feel light and flimsy, the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze exudes a feeling of solidity and strength. Those seeking maximum fuel economy will likely be impressed by the Eco models 42-mpg EPA highway figure.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
Requires Subscription

2013 Chevrolet Cruze