2013 Chevrolet Cruze
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 16109
- Mileage 87,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" 5-spoke machined-face alloy, USB port *located in centre console*, Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed. This Chevrolet Cruze has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Chevrolet Cruze 2LT Auto Has Everything You Want
Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror, Storage, upper dash, Steering, power, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent, Steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls, Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Seating, manual reclining seatbacks, Seating, leather surfaces, front and rear, Seating, heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings, Seating, front bucket, Seating, articulating centre armrest, Seating, 6-way power driver, Seating, 6-way manual front passenger, Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner, Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear, Seat storage back pocket, front passenger.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: Where some compacts feel light and flimsy, the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze exudes a feeling of solidity and strength. Those seeking maximum fuel economy will likely be impressed by the Eco models 42-mpg EPA highway figure.
