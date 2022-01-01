Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

127,827 KM

Details Description Features

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

127,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8113426
  • Stock #: 15221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15221
  • Mileage 127,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer. This Chevrolet Cruze has a dependable Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo The Envy of Your Friends
Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror, Storage, upper dash, Steering, power, electric, Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Seating, premium cloth, Seating, manual reclining seatbacks, Seating, front bucket, Seating, articulating centre armrest, Seating, 6-way manual front passenger, Seating, 6-way manual driver, Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner, Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear, Seat storage back pocket, front passenger, Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm, Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding, Rear floor mats, carpeted, Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts), OnStar, in vehicle communications system and assistance service 6 months of the directions and connections plan with turn-by-turn navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assisted routing available*.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: Where some compacts feel light and flimsy, the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze exudes a feeling of solidity and strength. Those seeking maximum fuel economy will likely be impressed by the Eco models 42-mpg EPA highway figure.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2015 Audi A4 2.0T qu...
 175,478 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord To...
 142,297 KM
$18,462 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 78,942 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory