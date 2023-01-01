Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

66,341 KM

$12,395

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$12,395

+ taxes & licensing

66,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kms, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Wheels, Voice Recognition, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights. This Chrysler 200 has a dependable Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Chrysler 200 Limited Has Everything You Want
SUN & SOUND PKG -inc: UConnect 430, pwr sunroof w/express open/close feature, 27V LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans , Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 18 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, UCONNECT 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, 28GB hard drive, 6.5" touch screen, PWR SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE FEATURE, On-star, BLACK INTERIOR, LEATHER TRIMMED LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: AutoStick (STD), 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE -inc 160 amp alternator, dual exhaust w/polished tips, engine oil cooler, precision pwr steering, 12V Outlet, Warning lamps -inc: door ajar, decklid ajar, Universal garage door opener, UConnect phone w/voice command, Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player, Trunk mat.

Critics Agree
Ward's 10 Best Engines, IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: If a powerful V6 engine, European-inspired ride and handling and a lavish interior are at the top of your mid-size sedan shopping list, the 2013 Chrysler 200 is tailor-made for you. The 200 Convertible offers seating for four and the only retractable hardtop in this price segment.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD)
Billet Metallic
PWR SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE FEATURE
UCONNECT 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard drive 6.5" touch screen
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIMMED LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE -inc 160 amp alternator dual exhaust w/polished tips engine oil cooler precision pwr steering
27V LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription
SUN & SOUND PKG -inc: UConnect 430 pwr sunroof w/express open/close feature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

$12,395

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2013 Chrysler 200