Menu
Account
Sign In
Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Voice Recognition, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch. This FIAT 500 has a strong Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your FIAT 500 Lounge The Envy of Your Friends 22J CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 engine, 6-speed auto trans , Power Locks, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, SPARE TIRE NOT DESIRED (STD), ROSSO (RED) LOWER SEAT COLOUR, PWR SUNROOF, On-star, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BIANCO PERLA (PEARL WHITE TRI-COAT), AVORIO (IVORY) INTERIOR, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob, 15 X 6 ALUMINUM WHEELS, 15 Inch Wheels, 12V Outlet. Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: Cool, funky, fun and unexpectedly refined, the 2013 Fiat 500 bridges the gap between the sportier, pricier Mini Cooper and the more pedestrian Toyota Yaris. If you like a little car with attitude, and hear the call of Italian style sensibilities, the Fiat 500 may be for you. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2013 Fiat 500

151,948 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Fiat 500

Lounge

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

Lounge

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Avorio (Ivory) Interior
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 151,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Voice Recognition, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch. This FIAT 500 has a strong Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your FIAT 500 Lounge The Envy of Your Friends
22J CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 engine, 6-speed auto trans , Power Locks, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, SPARE TIRE NOT DESIRED (STD), ROSSO (RED) LOWER SEAT COLOUR, PWR SUNROOF, On-star, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BIANCO PERLA (PEARL WHITE TRI-COAT), AVORIO (IVORY) INTERIOR, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob, 15" X 6" ALUMINUM WHEELS, 15 Inch Wheels, 12V Outlet.

Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000.

See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: Cool, funky, fun and unexpectedly refined, the 2013 Fiat 500 bridges the gap between the sportier, pricier Mini Cooper and the more pedestrian Toyota Yaris. If you like a little car with attitude, and hear the call of Italian style sensibilities, the Fiat 500 may be for you.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Pwr sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BIANCO PERLA (PEARL WHITE TRI-COAT)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
1.4L 16-VALVE I4 MULTI-AIR ENGINE (STD)
SPARE TIRE NOT DESIRED (STD)
15" X 6" ALUMINUM WHEELS
AVORIO (IVORY) INTERIOR LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ROSSO (RED) LOWER SEAT COLOUR
Requires Subscription
22J CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 engine 6-speed auto trans
6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX 84,084 KM $27,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 31,386 KM $28,915 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE 82,572 KM $25,965 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500