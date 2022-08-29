$15,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford C-MAX
SEL
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$15,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 70458
- Mileage 150,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Variable intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: compass, outside temp gauge, clock, odometer, tachometer, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tire mobility kit, SYNC voice-activated communications -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, Speed control, SOS Post-Crash Alert, Smart occupant sensing airbags, Smart gauge w/EcoGuide, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription. This Ford C-MAX Energi has a powerful Gas/Electric I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford C-MAX Energi SEL
Simulated metal door & instrument panel trim, Shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: front seat pretensioners & adjustable upper anchors, Reverse sensing system, Remote liftgate release, Remote keyless entry, Regenerative braking system, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear grab handle w/integrated coat hook, Pwr windows w/express up/down, Pwr door locks -inc: automatic locking doors, Piano black grille, Perimeter Alarm, P225/50R17 tires, Overhead storage console, MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute, MyFord Touch -inc: unique plug-in hybrid driving screens, MyFord mobile cellphone application w/5-yr data subscription & remote start, Lithium ion battery, LED illuminated charge port w/state of charge indicator, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Leather-wrapped manual tilt/telescopic steering wheel.
As reported by KBB.com: If you are on the hunt for a highly-efficient vehicle, but unwilling to sacrifice horsepower and responsive handling, the 2013 Ford C-Max provides the best balance of fuel economy and driving fun in the segment.
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
Vehicle Features
