This 2013 Ford Focus SE is equipped with luxury car-level features. Cruise Control, Rear Window Defroster, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system. This Ford Focus SE Has Everything You Want Tilt/telescopic steering column, Three blink lane change indicator, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 Assist, Smart occupant sensing airbags, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Remote keyless entry, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear seat map pockets, Rear door child safety locks, Rear coat hooks, Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions, Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps, Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down, Pwr door locks, P215/55HR16 tires, MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute, MyFord w/4 screen, Mini spare tire, Mast antenna, Manual air conditioning w/air filtration system -inc: rear seat heat ducts. Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. The Experts Verdict... As reported by KBB.com: Delivering an outstanding mix of style and substance, the 2013 Ford Focus enriches its fundamentally solid and efficient basic package with the availability of class-leading technologies, including MyFord Touch, Active Park Assist and a PowerShift dual-clutch 6-speed automatic transmission as well as offering a pure electric alternative. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We'll accept your trade for top dollar! We'll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We'll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn't mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

2013 Ford Focus

152,706 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

152,706KM
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,706 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford Focus SE is equipped with luxury car-level features. Cruise Control, Rear Window Defroster, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system.

This Ford Focus SE Has Everything You Want
Tilt/telescopic steering column, Three blink lane change indicator, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 Assist, Smart occupant sensing airbags, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Remote keyless entry, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear seat map pockets, Rear door child safety locks, Rear coat hooks, Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions, Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps, Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down, Pwr door locks, P215/55HR16 tires, MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute, MyFord w/4" screen, Mini spare tire, Mast antenna, Manual air conditioning w/air filtration system -inc: rear seat heat ducts.

Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: Delivering an outstanding mix of style and substance, the 2013 Ford Focus enriches its fundamentally solid and efficient basic package with the availability of class-leading technologies, including MyFord Touch, Active Park Assist and a PowerShift dual-clutch 6-speed automatic transmission as well as offering a pure electric alternative.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

