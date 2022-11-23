2013 Ford Focus

$12,495 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 1 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9392992

9392992 Stock #: 70494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 122,106 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.