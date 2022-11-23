$5,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
190,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9386719
- Stock #: S14076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monaco White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,920 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 1.8L/110
Vehicle Features
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
MONACO WHITE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5