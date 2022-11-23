Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

190,920 KM

Details

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  9386719
  2. 9386719
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

190,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9386719
  • Stock #: S14076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monaco White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,920 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
MONACO WHITE

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-XXXX

902-434-4100

1-888-814-8882
