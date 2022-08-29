$11,695+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GRANITE BLUE MICA, Windshield wiper de-icer, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), T125/80D16 compact spare tire, Sunshade band, Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls, Solar control glass. This Hyundai Sonata has a strong Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Shift interlock system, Remote releases -inc: fuel door, hood, trunk, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear reading lamp, Rear heat ducts, Rear door child safety locks, Rear coat hanger, Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down, pinch protection, lock out button, Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof, Pwr door locks, P205/65R16 all-season tires, Multi-link rear suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks, Metalgrain interior trim, MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Locking glove box w/damper, Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise controls, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital coolant temp, digital fuel level, odometer, trip odometer, digital clock.
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.
As reported by KBB.com: If youre in the market for a mid-size sedan and the usual suspects fail to arouse your emotions, the 2013 Hyundai Sonata could be the perfect choice. Given its generous level of standard equipment, its lengthy warranty and rising residual values, the Sonata offers perhaps the best value of the group.
