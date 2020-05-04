Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA2

GX Convenience

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$7,447

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,725KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4970943
  • Stock #: 121351B
  • VIN: JM1DE1KY7D0164685
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 59,390 kilometers below market average!

2013 Mazda Mazda2 GX Convenience Pkg 5-Speed Manual 1.5L CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **DEALER MAINTAINED**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, Air Conditioning, Body-Coloured Heated Exterior Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise Control, Tilt steering wheel.

Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.

If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!".

Warranty is Available. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

