2013 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$11,950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT), Vehicle security system, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), Variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function, UV tint glass w/windshield sunshade band, Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time, Traction control system (TCS), Tire pressure warning system -inc: tire pressure indicator, easy fill tire alert, 4-wheel tire pressure display. This Nissan Altima has a strong Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Nissan Altima 2.5 S
Tilt/telescoping steering column -inc: steering wheel audio & cruise controls, Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel, Retained accessory pwr, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar, Rear fold-down armrest, Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts, Pwr windows -inc: driver side one-touch up/down, Pwr trunk release, Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes, Pwr door locks w/auto-lock, Projector-type halogen headlights -inc: auto on/off headlights, courtesy light, Piano black interior trim, P215/60TR16 all-season tires, Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment, Locking Glove Box, Intelligent key system w/push button ignition -inc: door request switch, Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, tachometer, Immobilizer system.
Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after November 2012), KBB.com 10 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best New Sedans Under $25,000.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: Most mid-size sedan competitors have moved away from available V6 engines in favor of turbocharged fours to ensure CAFE compliance, but this new Altima is the exception for those who still prefer smooth V6 power. And the wide-ratio CVT automatic delivers best-in-class fuel economy with the standard 4-cylinder engine.
Vehicle Features
