2013 RAM 1500

103,197 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

SPORT

SPORT

Location

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

+ taxes & licensing

103,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7522129
  • Stock #: 22-1012A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,197 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Sport, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Class IV Receiver Hitch
BLACK
Sport Performance Hood
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD)
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
COMFORT GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

