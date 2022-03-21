$19,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2013 RAM 1500
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$19,977
+ taxes & licensing
161,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8719304
- Stock #: N209101AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,064 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Fog Lamps
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
BLACK
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo SD card reader 8.4" touch screen Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth rearview mirror w/microphone 7" TFT instrument cluster
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar full length floor console 60/40 split-fold rear seat floor-mounted auto shift lever fold-flat load floor storage ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet
LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES
17" X 7" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P265/70R17 all-season OWL tires
LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone sun visors w/illum...
22G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: electronic rotary shifter tip start active grille shutters (STD)
3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5