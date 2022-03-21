Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

161,064 KM

Details Description Features

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 8719304
  2. 8719304
Contact Seller

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

161,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8719304
  • Stock #: N209101AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,064 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Fog Lamps
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
BLACK
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo SD card reader 8.4" touch screen Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth rearview mirror w/microphone 7" TFT instrument cluster
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar full length floor console 60/40 split-fold rear seat floor-mounted auto shift lever fold-flat load floor storage ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet
LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES
17" X 7" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P265/70R17 all-season OWL tires
LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone sun visors w/illum...
22G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: electronic rotary shifter tip start active grille shutters (STD)
3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Ford Ranger XLT
 23,853 KM
$42,569 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SE
 56,566 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 F150
 165,278 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory