$11,695+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$11,695
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9277564
- Stock #: 70455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades, Trunk lid grip, Tinted green glass w/acoustic dampening, Soft shell battery box, Single-note horn, Remote trunk release, Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) folding keys, remote transmitters for central locking, panic button, trunk release, RCD 310 AM/FM stereo w/single-disc CD player -inc: MP3 readability, (6) speakers, aux input, Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection, window lockout control for driver, 1-touch auto-up/down, chrome-tipped window switches, Pwr glass tinted sunroof -inc: tilt, slide, manual sunshade, pinch protection, driver convenience closing control. This Volkswagen Jetta has a strong Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Manual transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline The Envy of Your Friends
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr door locks -inc: front/rear central locking w/driver selective unlock, auto-locking, Moulded cloth door trim, Media Device Interface (MDI) w/iPod Connectivity, Matte chrome trim accents -inc: dashboard, door inserts, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH), Lockable glove box, Lighting -inc: ambient lighting, cargo light, front/rear reading lights w/time delay, Independent track-correcting torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic gas shock absorbers, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, Immobilizer theft-deterrent system, Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/covers, Illuminated instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp, fuel gauge, exterior temp, warning lights, digital clock, brake wear, low wiper fluid, fuel cap seal, Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering, Hill hold assist (HHA), Height-adjustable/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column, Heated washer nozzles, Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: loading edge protector, trunk hinge cover, Front-Wheel Drive, Front/rear stabilizer bars.
Critics Agree
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 10 Best New Sedans Under $25,000.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.