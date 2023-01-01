Menu
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

117,782 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

Location

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,782KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9613555
  • Stock #: 70530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 70530
  • Mileage 117,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, Vented front/solid rear disc brakes, Titanium silver trim, Tire pressure monitoring system, Sport suspension, Space-saver spare tire, Sirius satellite radio -inc: (3) month complimentary subscription, Remote rear hatch release on driver door, Rearview camera, Rear seat height-adjustable head restraints. This Volkswagen CC has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Volkswagen CC Sportline Has Everything You Want
Rear passenger air vents, Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Pwr windows w/pinch protection -inc: one touch auto up/down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Push-button parking brake, Push-button ignition switch, Premium 8 AM/FM stereo w/touch screen, 6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer, (8) speakers, auxiliary input jack, SD card input, P235/45R17 all-season tires, Multi-function trip computer -inc: trip time, actual speed, avg speed, avg fuel consumption, range, route, radio display, telephone display, personalization functions, Media Device Interface (MDI) w/iPod Connectivity, Luggage compartment light, Lower anchors & top-tether for children (LATCH), LED taillights, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Leather-wrapped multifunction adjustable steering wheel, Lane change feature, Keyless entry -inc: trunk release, panic button, Intelligent crash response system (ICRS), Independent front suspension w/MacPherson struts, triangular wishbones, Immobilizer theft deterrent system.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Dave's Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

