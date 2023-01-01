2014 Chevrolet Cruze

$9,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 0 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10462386

10462386 Stock #: N403405AA

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GWT_CHAMPAGNE_SILVER

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,093 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.