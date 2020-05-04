Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,948KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4950534
  • Stock #: 14039
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9E7355838
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive

A+ BBB MEMBER * 116 POINT INSPECTION * SUPER CERTIFIED * UNDERCOAT * WARRANTY * 100% LOAN APPROVAL No Pressure Sales Certified Vehicles Warranty Carfax Undercoat 2 Keys Full Gas Tank Professional Detail We take trades Please reach out to our friendly sales team to learn more about this vehicle and our commitment to customer service. Experience our no pressure sales environment and outstanding after sale follow up where we make sure all our customers stay happy! Included in the price of every car is a FREE Comprehensive Warranty that covers Engine, Transmission, Differential, Transfer Case, Turbo/Supercharger, Supplementary Mechanical parts, Electrical, Front Suspension, Brakes, Fuel Injection, Steering, Seals & Gaskets and Air Conditioning and many other parts. (Not applicable on In-House financing, other warranty applies. If another aftermarket warranty has been purchased this warranty offer is not applicable) We have all types of auto financing, for great credit to bad credit car loans including our IN-HOUSE FINANCING where everybody is approved and 0$ DOWN options as well. Call us or apply online today and checkout all our ONLINE REVIEWS! If you have a trade in, allow us to provide you TOP DOLLAR paid! Remember that every car we sell is Super Certified to meet our rigorous safety and quality standards and comes a CARFAX, brand new 2 year safety inspection, 2 keys, is undercoated, professionally detailed and a FULL tank of gas. Thank you for shopping at Super Dave's Auto Sales!

Additional Features
  • 000
  • 018
  • 810
  • Anti-Brake System: 4-Wheel ABS
  • Front Brake Type: Disc
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear brake type: drum
  • ABS Brakes: Std.
  • Air Conditioning: Std.
  • Child Safety Door Locks: Std.
  • Cruise Control: Std.
  • Daytime Running Lights: Std.
  • Driver Airbag: Std.
  • Electronic Brake Assistance: Std.
  • Front Side Airbag: Std.
  • Front Suspension: Ind
  • Interior Trim:
  • Keyless Entry: Std.
  • Passenger Airbag: Std.
  • Passenger Volume: 94.60
  • Power Door Locks: Std.
  • Power Windows: Std.
  • Powertrain Duration: 60
  • Rear Window Defogger: Std.
  • Second Row Folding Seat: Std.
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag: Std.
  • Standard Seating: 5
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Std.
  • Tachometer: Std.
  • Telescopic Steering Column: Std.
  • Tilt Steering Column: Std.
  • Tilt Steering: Std.
  • Tire Pressure Monitor: Std.
  • Traction Control: Std.
  • Trip Computer: Std.
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft: Std.
  • Vehicle Stability Control System: Std.
  • Warranty Distance: 36
  • Warranty Duration: 36
  • Alloy Wheels: Std.
  • Automatic Headlights: Std.
  • Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
  • Heated Exterior Mirror: Opt.
  • Telematics System: Std.
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 53.90
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror: Opt.
  • Remote Ignition: Opt.
  • Standard Towing: 1000
  • Warranty Distance: 100
  • Cargo Net: Opt.
  • Fog Lights: Opt.
  • Front Headroom: 39.30
  • Front Hip Room: 53.00
  • Front Legroom: 42.30
  • Front Shoulder Room: 54.80
  • Maximum GVWR: 4321
  • Maximum Towing: 1000
  • MSRP: $19
  • Overall Height: 58.10
  • Overall Length: 181.00
  • Overall Width: 70.70
  • Rear Headroom: 37.90
  • Rear Hip Room: 52.40
  • Rear Legroom: 35.40
  • Rear Spoiler: Opt.
  • Rear Suspension: Semi
  • Second Row Side Airbag: Std.
  • Splash Guards: Opt.
  • Standard GVWR: 4321
  • Tank: 15.60
  • Tires: 215/60R16
  • Track Front: 60.70
  • Track Rear: 61.30
  • Turning Diameter: 35.70
  • Wheelbase: 105.70
  • Manual Sunroof: Opt.
  • Power Sunroof: Opt.
  • Dealer Invoice: $19
  • Subwoofer: Opt.
  • Destination Charge: $825
  • Steering Type: Rack and Pinion
  • Cargo Volume: 15.00
  • Curb Weight-automatic: 3118
  • Maximum Payload: 899
  • Standard Payload: 899

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2012 Ford Focus
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion
 82,758 KM
$12,650 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 123,025 KM
$8,979 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Send A Message