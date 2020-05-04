2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Additional Features 000

018

810

Anti-Brake System: 4-Wheel ABS

Front Brake Type: Disc

Front spring type: coil

Rear spring type: coil

Rear brake type: drum

ABS Brakes: Std.

Air Conditioning: Std.

Child Safety Door Locks: Std.

Cruise Control: Std.

Daytime Running Lights: Std.

Driver Airbag: Std.

Electronic Brake Assistance: Std.

Front Side Airbag: Std.

Front Suspension: Ind

Interior Trim:

Keyless Entry: Std.

Passenger Airbag: Std.

Passenger Volume: 94.60

Power Door Locks: Std.

Power Windows: Std.

Powertrain Duration: 60

Rear Window Defogger: Std.

Second Row Folding Seat: Std.

Side Head Curtain Airbag: Std.

Standard Seating: 5

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Std.

Tachometer: Std.

Telescopic Steering Column: Std.

Tilt Steering Column: Std.

Tilt Steering: Std.

Tire Pressure Monitor: Std.

Traction Control: Std.

Trip Computer: Std.

Vehicle Anti-Theft: Std.

Vehicle Stability Control System: Std.

Warranty Distance: 36

Warranty Duration: 36

Alloy Wheels: Std.

Automatic Headlights: Std.

Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.

Heated Exterior Mirror: Opt.

Telematics System: Std.

Rear Shoulder Room: 53.90

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror: Opt.

Remote Ignition: Opt.

Standard Towing: 1000

Warranty Distance: 100

Cargo Net: Opt.

Fog Lights: Opt.

Front Headroom: 39.30

Front Hip Room: 53.00

Front Legroom: 42.30

Front Shoulder Room: 54.80

Maximum GVWR: 4321

Maximum Towing: 1000

MSRP: $19

Overall Height: 58.10

Overall Length: 181.00

Overall Width: 70.70

Rear Headroom: 37.90

Rear Hip Room: 52.40

Rear Legroom: 35.40

Rear Spoiler: Opt.

Rear Suspension: Semi

Second Row Side Airbag: Std.

Splash Guards: Opt.

Standard GVWR: 4321

Tank: 15.60

Tires: 215/60R16

Track Front: 60.70

Track Rear: 61.30

Turning Diameter: 35.70

Wheelbase: 105.70

Manual Sunroof: Opt.

Power Sunroof: Opt.

Dealer Invoice: $19

Subwoofer: Opt.

Destination Charge: $825

Steering Type: Rack and Pinion

Cargo Volume: 15.00

Curb Weight-automatic: 3118

Maximum Payload: 899

Standard Payload: 899

