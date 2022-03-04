$15,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Compass, Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper, Wheels, 17" x 7" painted aluminum, USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen, Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall, Tire pressure monitor *Excludes compact spare tire*. This Chevrolet Equinox has a strong Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation, Suspension system, soft ride suspension, Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror, Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion, Steering wheel, leather wrapped with mounted cruise controls, Steering wheel, audio controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system with trailer sway control, Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters, Spare tire, compact spare, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 120 channels, digital sound quality *Includes (3) trial months beyond which service fees apply* (If you decide to continue your service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew.), Seating, reclining front bucket seats, front console armrest, Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline, Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders, Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar, Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters, Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions, Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters, Seat trim, Premium cloth.
IIHS Top Safety Pick+, IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
As reported by KBB.com: If want a comfortable family/gear hauler thats larger than other compact crossover SUVs but small enough to be at ease in parking lots, the Equinox is worth a look. For those who need to pull moderate loads, the 3,500-pound towing capacity in V6 models is shoulders above most competitors.
