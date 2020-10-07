Menu
2014 Chevrolet Impala

51,343 KM

Details Description Features

$16,675

+ tax & licensing
$16,675

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2014 Chevrolet Impala

2014 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2014 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$16,675

+ taxes & licensing

51,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5903127
  Stock #: 70045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 70045
  • Mileage 51,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver express-down on all, Windows, driver express-up, Wheels, compact spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Visors -inc: dual front illuminated vanity mirrors, Trunk release, power, Traction control, full function, Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/50R 18" all-season blackwall. This Chevrolet Impala has a strong Gas V6 3.6L/218 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Impala LT The Envy of Your Friends *Tires, compact spare 17", Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, rear 4-link, Suspension, front strut assembly, Storage, hidden in trunk, Storage, hidden behind display screen -inc: locking valet mode, Storage, front/rear door panels -inc: dedicated front umbrella storage, Steering, power, variable assist, electric, Steering wheel, controls, mounted audio and cruise controls, Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather wrapped, Steering column, manual tilt and telescope, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 120 channels, commercial-free digital quality sound, coast-to-coast signal coverage, (3) month trial period, Security system, audible, visible, theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation, Seating, rear seat, 60/40 split folding, Seating, premium cloth/leatherette, Seating, head restraints, rear, adjustable, foldable, Seating, head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front, Seating, front passenger seat adjuster, 4-way power lumbar.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a sizable sedan that offers sizable value, the 2014 Chevrolet Impala is perfectly capable of capturing your attention.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

