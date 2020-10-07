+ taxes & licensing
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver express-down on all, Windows, driver express-up, Wheels, compact spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Visors -inc: dual front illuminated vanity mirrors, Trunk release, power, Traction control, full function, Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/50R 18" all-season blackwall. This Chevrolet Impala has a strong Gas V6 3.6L/218 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Impala LT The Envy of Your Friends *Tires, compact spare 17", Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, rear 4-link, Suspension, front strut assembly, Storage, hidden in trunk, Storage, hidden behind display screen -inc: locking valet mode, Storage, front/rear door panels -inc: dedicated front umbrella storage, Steering, power, variable assist, electric, Steering wheel, controls, mounted audio and cruise controls, Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather wrapped, Steering column, manual tilt and telescope, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 120 channels, commercial-free digital quality sound, coast-to-coast signal coverage, (3) month trial period, Security system, audible, visible, theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation, Seating, rear seat, 60/40 split folding, Seating, premium cloth/leatherette, Seating, head restraints, rear, adjustable, foldable, Seating, head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front, Seating, front passenger seat adjuster, 4-way power lumbar.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a sizable sedan that offers sizable value, the 2014 Chevrolet Impala is perfectly capable of capturing your attention.
