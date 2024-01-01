$12,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,684 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) (STD), Windshield wiper and washers, front, flat blade, Windows, power, all windows express down, Wheels, 16" 5-spoke painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger, illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, full function, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall. This Chevrolet Malibu has a dependable Gas I4 2.5L/150 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet Malibu LT
Tire sealant and inflator kit, Tire pressure monitoring, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, rear, 4-link, Suspension, front, MacPherson strut, Storage, hidden storage behind 7" touch screen -inc: large storage in front & rear door panels, console storage, Steering, electronic power steering, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, Steering column, manual tilt and telescope, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation, Seats, front driver and passenger bucket seats -inc: height adjustable head restraints, seatback map pockets, Seat belts, five, all outboard and centre rear seating positions -inc: driver seat belt dual pretensioner & load limit feature, front seat belt height adjusters, Remote keyless entry system, Rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest -inc: cup holders, Premium cloth seat trim, Power centre, 2 auxiliary power 12 volt -inc: (1) located in centre stack, (1) located in front of console, Passenger seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster.
Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: If you are looking for an unpretentious family sedan that is laudably quiet and comfortable, the Malibu deserves a test drive.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase.)
