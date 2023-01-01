$25,895+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 16256
- Mileage 120,820 KM
ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers, Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows, Window, power sliding rear, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel trim, 45.7 cm x 21.6 cm (18") bright-machined aluminum, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking., Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, Trailering pkg -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a powerful Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door, Theft deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Tailgate, EZ lift and lower, Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top, Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion, Steering wheel, tilt-wheel, manual -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls, Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist, Spare tire, 432 mm (17") all-season blackwall, SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 120 channels including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more, digital quality sound *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply* *If you decide to continue your service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew*, Single slot CD/MP3 player & Bluetooth for phone, Seats, heated front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split bench, 3-passenger -inc: 10-way pwr seat adjusters, pwr recline, pwr lumbar, 2-position driver memory & outboard head restraints, Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Remote vehicle starter system, Remote keyless entry w/(2) transmitters, Recovery hooks, front frame mounted, black, Rear vision camera system, Rear child security locks, Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor.
NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
As reported by KBB.com: While we realize the majority of full-size truck buyers are predisposed towards their favorite brand, the 2014 Chevy Silverado makes a compelling case for itself. From its sophisticated-yet-easy-to-use infotainment system to its surprisingly refined interior, the 2014 Silverado deserves serious consideration from the brand faithful and cross-shoppers alike.
